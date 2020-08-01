School forced to close after student tests positive for COVID-19 on 1st day

The current presidential administration wants all schools to allow students to return to the classroom during a pandemic. However, scientists have warned against that ideology, fearing that students and teachers could be put in danger.

A school in Hancock, Indiana served as a case study on why it may not be wise to bring students back to the classroom.

On July 30, Greenfield-Central Junior High School returned to school for the 2020-21 calendar year, according to Mercury News.

One of the students reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and was isolated from the rest of the students. School officials also traced everyone who he was in contact with during the day. As a result, the school was forced to close until the school is disinfected and others are tested.

According to the CDC, schools should integrate SARS-CoV-2 mitigation strategies into co-curricular and extracurricular activities (e.g., limiting or canceling participation in activities where social distancing is not feasible); maintain healthy environments (e.g., cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces); make decisions that take into account the level of community transmission; repurpose unused or underutilized school (or community) spaces to increase classroom space and facilitate social distancing, including outside spaces, where feasible; and develop a proactive plan for when a student or staff member tests positive for COVID-19.