Shaun King ripped for reversing his views about VP candidate Kamala Harris

Famed national writer Shaun King is getting ripped on social media after he formally backed the two people for the White House that he bitterly accused of creating and aiding the explosion of the prison industrial complex.

Back in November 2018, King told his 1 million-plus Twitter followers that he could not see how he could ever support presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his vice presidential nominee, U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris of California.

I'll be frank and tell you two Democrats that I am 99% sure I won't be supporting – primarily because of their dismal history on criminal justice reform over the course of their entire careers. Joe Biden & Kamala Harris. They both helped build & advance mass incarceration. — Shaun King (@shaunking) November 14, 2018

After Biden appointed Harris to his presidential ticket on Tuesday, Aug. 11, King took a radical detour from his previous position of Harris and explained it to his followers.

That's it for me. I am incredibly proud to see a brilliant Black woman, and HBCU grad, chosen as a Vice Presidential nominee. I've done political work my whole life. It's rarely things dreams are made of. Kamala Harris is the most progressive VP nominee in American history. — Shaun King (@shaunking) August 11, 2020

It’s not just that King changed his mind that rankles the sensibilities of his critics. King went from calling Harris’ record on mass Black incarceration rates “dismal” in 2018 to now calling Harris a “brilliant Black woman” and “the most progressive VP nominee in American history.”

Harris has come under fire from some pockets of the Black electorate for her record of locking up Black and Brown men as California’s attorney general.

But it is King’s 180-degree turn on Harris that has him trending at the top of Twitter nationally, with most calling King out for changing his stance so starkly.

Check out Shaun King everybody. He changes political affiliation the way he changes his race, https://t.co/82pK0wSHMR — ScoonTV (@ScoonTv) August 12, 2020

Dang Shaun King switches up as much as an average Black Woman’s hairstyles throughout the year 😭💀. pic.twitter.com/LdRLahITG7 — Charrise Lane (@CharriseLane) August 12, 2020

since Shaun King is trending, here’s my running list of his nicknames that I’ve seen this year. plz let me know if I need to update it pic.twitter.com/GmCiZW4mKC — Sarah 🌞💀 (@sarbearslothing) August 12, 2020

I see Shaun King is treading again. What did Talcum X do now? pic.twitter.com/P1f26sJtDm — R. W. Evans (@RealAngelof) August 12, 2020

How is shaun king proud of Kamala Harris now when he was accusing her of murder during the primary. Lol — Imani Gandy ☄️🌏🔥 (@AngryBlackLady) August 12, 2020

Welcome to the KHive, Shaun King. 🤣 https://t.co/k9GLc2VMCv — Candice Aiston 🍦 (@CandiceAiston) August 12, 2020