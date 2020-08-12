 Skip to content

Shaun King ripped for reversing his views about VP candidate Kamala Harris

By Terry Shropshire | August 12, 2020 |

Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris (Photo by A.R. Shaw for Steed Media)

Famed national writer Shaun King is getting ripped on social media after he formally backed the two people for the White House that he bitterly accused of creating and aiding the explosion of the prison industrial complex.

Back in November 2018, King told his 1 million-plus Twitter followers that he could not see how he could ever support presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his vice presidential nominee, U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris of California.

After Biden appointed Harris to his presidential ticket on Tuesday, Aug. 11, King took a radical detour from his previous position of Harris and explained it to his followers.

It’s not just that King changed his mind that rankles the sensibilities of his critics. King went from calling Harris’ record on mass Black incarceration rates “dismal” in 2018 to now calling Harris a “brilliant Black woman” and “the most progressive VP nominee in American history.”

Harris has come under fire from some pockets of the Black electorate for her record of locking up Black and Brown men as California’s attorney general.

But it is King’s 180-degree turn on Harris that has him trending at the top of Twitter nationally, with most calling King out for changing his stance so starkly.

 

 



