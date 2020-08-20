Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion give away $1M via Twitter

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are giving away $1 million dollars via Twitter.

The “WAP” singers have partnered with CashApp to “celebrate all the powerful women out there” with the cash giveaway on social media.

Megan tweeted: “To all everyone supporting #WAP we see you!! we’re partnering with Twitter and Cash App to celebrate all the powerful women out there by giving away a total of $1 million dollars. how can some $ help you or a woman you know right now. drop your $cashtag and use #WAPParty.”

Cardi wrote: “y’all made #WAP amazing!! we’re partnering with Twitter and Cash App to give away a total of $1 million dollars to celebrate all you powerful women out there. tell us why you or a woman you know can use a piece of the $. drop your $cashtag and use #WAPParty.”

Cardi, 27, then retweeted a number of fans who received $500 each.

One person wrote: “YOOO IM LITERALLY CRYING THANK YOU SO MUCH @iamcardib. IMMA RIDE OR DIE FOR U NO MATTER WHAT I HOPE YOU KNOW THAT !!,” and another tweeted: “Thank you SO MUCH @iamcardib @theestallion the way I needed this!! Thank you so much I feel so blessed #WAPParty Y’all are amazing!”

Megan, 25, also retweeted fans, with one person writing: “I’m not going to show the amount but i will say that i have been PRAYING so hard for a blessing and God did it thru @theestallion and @CashApp. Yall just dont know how bad we needed this…we can get food AND have a place to stay this week.. #WAPParty. WOW, im ugly crying rn” and another fan added: “OMFG THANK YOU!!!!!!!!! I’m speechless. You’ll always be two of my favorite icons for empowering women and reclaiming female sexuality through your art!!!!! Thank you for supporting mine! #WAPParty.”

Meanwhile, despite the song’s success, Russell Brand recently questioned whether the ‘WAP’ music video is a “feminist masterpiece or porn.”

