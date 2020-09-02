Chadwick Boseman’s high school to create scholarship in his name

is to have a scholarship named after him at his alma mater.

The Black Panther star tragically passed away last week at the age of 43 after a secret four-year battle with colon cancer and his memory is now being honored by his old school, T. L. Hanna High School in South Carolina.

The high school’s principal, Walter Mayfield, has revealed plans to create a special scholarship award in honor of the late actor, TMZ reports.

The school is hoping to raise $100,000 to ensure the scholarship is sustainable, with some donors already reaching out to pledge their support.

It comes after the mayor of Boseman’s hometown of Anderson in South Carolina revealed the city would be holding a special remembrance memorial.

A remembrance service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at an outdoor amphitheater in the town, with speeches from a pastor, a former classmate of Chadwick’s at high school and words from the mayor. There will be a screening of Black Panther and locals have submitted Boseman-themed artwork to be displayed.

In order to comply with social distancing, the amphitheater, which usually holds 10,000 people, will be open to just 5,000 on a first-come, first-served basis.

A petition has also been started for a statue of Chadwick to be erected.

The petition reads: “Throughout his career, he has brought to life such historical figures as James Brown, Jackie Robinson, and Thurgood Marshall. However, most notably he was known for playing T’Challa the King of Wakanda also know as the Black Panther. This film, along with his entire body of work, has uplifted and inspired many Black Americans especially during the turbulent times our nation is going through. In addition to his illustrious film career, Mr. Boseman made it a mission to give back to his community.

“Not only with his appearances at his alma mater Howard University but financially as well. Upon the release of his film Black Panther, Mr. Boseman took it upon himself to rent out a theatre in his hometown of Anderson South Carolina to show the film for free. So that young boys and girls could be inspired by the film without the financial barrier. Mr. Boseman is without question an American treasure and his accolades go on and on.”