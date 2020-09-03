Black Girl Sunscreen CEO Shontay Lundy creates solution for women of color

If you’ve been searching for a good sunscreen that is just right for your melanin-infused skin, look no further than Black Girl Sunscreen.

Shontay Lundy created Black Girl Sunscreen in 2016 after she became fed up with using sunscreens that left behind a white residue.

The clear-drying SPF 30 formula provides women of darker complexions with a much-needed solution for a real skin care need. Today, Black Girl Sunscreen is the only indie Black-owned brand sold in the sun care aisles at Target stores.

Not only is Lundy breaking barriers in the beauty industry, but she is also passionate about educating women of color worldwide about the importance of wearing sunscreen.

Rolling out spoke with Lundy about starting her trailblazing brand, challenges she has faced in the marketplace and how it felt to know she made Queen Bey’s list of Black-owned businesses.

What inspired you to create Black Girl Sunscreen?

I created Black Girl Sunscreen because I was underwhelmed by the options for skin protection for women of color. As a woman with a darker complexion, healthy skin has always been a priority for me. I knew that there had to be a solution to the lack of options. With this motivation, I began my journey to find a solution for eliminating white residue and making women of color feel great and look great in the sun.

What was your introduction into the beauty industry?

Growing up, my skin care knowledge was very limited. I grew up washing my face with soap, and my first dermatologist appointment was at the age of 25.

What makes your sunscreen different from others on the market?

We are here to educate and start the conversation about people of color protecting their skin from the sun. Changing the mindset of a culture that did not believe in sunscreen was initially met with skepticism. We were able to combat this by raising awareness about sun-induced harm, such as sunspots, premature aging, wrinkles, hyperpigmentation and cancer.

How has the pandemic impacted your business?

We refused to let the pandemic slow down our progress. Our team adopted an “all hands on deck” mentality to enhance our social media strategy, work longer hours and increase our marketing efforts. Since the onset of COVD-19, we have seen a tremendous uptick in e-commerce orders. We are extremely grateful that our community has continued to support us during this difficult time.

