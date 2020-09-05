Kevin Gates says, ‘Muslim men don’t cheat, we are allowed more than 1 wife’

Kevin Gates initiated a dialogue on social media when he discussed marriage in the Islamic community. On Sept. 4, Gates responded on social media to a rumor that suggested he was in a sex tape that has gone viral.

Someone on Instagram asked, “Why was the sex tape so weak?” Gates responded by writing, “It wasn’t me, it was a clone, #carryon.”

Another person commented, “Real men don’t cheat.”

Gates responded by sharing an eye-roll emoji and writing, “No Muslim men don’t cheat because we are allowed to have more than one wife, although one is preferred.”

The comment sparked a conversation online about polygamy.

An Instagram user responded, “Yes, you can have multiple wives. If and when you provide for them emotional support and financially. What’s not allowed is going around [having sex] with every girl you want.”

According to AlIslam.org, “Islam does allow polygamy, i.e., having more than one wife at the same time, but you should be aware that it does not encourage it. Islam limits the number of wives allowed to four, and also discourages the practice.”