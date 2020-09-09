No more ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ as show comes to an end

“Keeping Up with the Kardashians” will end next year.

The iconic reality TV series has followed the lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family — including sisters Kourtney, Kim and Khloé Kardashian, half sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, brother Rob Kardashian, and mother Kris Jenner — for 20 seasons aired over the past 14 years, but it has now been confirmed the show will be coming to an end with the 21st season in early 2021.

Kim Kardashian West announced the news on her Instagram account, where she wrote in a statement: “It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

“After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

Kim went on to thank everyone who has been a part of the E! reality show over the years, and credited the series with “changing [her] life forever.”

She added: “Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives.

“Our last season will air early next year in 2021.

“Without ‘Keeping Up with The Kardashians,’ I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever.”

Continued on the next page.