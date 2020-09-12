3 Teachers have died of COVID-19 weeks after school re-openings
While some schools have chosen to go to virtual learning, a multitude of schools have opened for in-class learning.
The latter decision has led to illness and death.
Since schools have opened in late August and early September, three teachers have died from COVID-19, according to CNN.
On Sept. 4, Demetria Bannister, 28, a third-grade teacher at Windsor Elementary School in Colombia, South Carolina was diagnosed with COVID-19. She died two days later.
“While gone from us too soon, Ms. Bannister’s legacy lives on through the lives of the students she taught in her five years as a dedicated educator,” Baron R. Davis, superintendent for Richland School District Two said in a statement.
On Sept. 6, AshLee DeMarinis, 34, a teacher at John Evans Middle School in Potosi, Missouri died after battling from complications of COVID-19 for three weeks.