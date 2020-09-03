Dwayne Johnson reveals he and his family contracted COVID-19 (video)

Dwayne Johnson has revealed he and his family tested positive for coronavirus two-and-a-half weeks ago.

The 48-year-old actor admitted it was a “real kick in the gut” to discover he, his wife Lauren, 35, and their daughters Jasmine, 4, and 2-year-old Tiana, had contracted COVID-19, but they are now “on the other end of it” and are “healthy.”

In a video posted on his Instagram, he said: “I wanted to give you guys a little helpful update on some of the things that I’ve been going through on my end for the past two-and-a-half to three weeks now.

“So the update is this. My wife Lauren, as well as my two baby girls and myself, we have all tested positive for COVID-19 and I can tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family. And for me personally, too, as well.

“Testing positive for COVID-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries, or being evicted or even being broke, which I have been more than a few times.

“My No. 1 priority is to always protect my family and my loved ones.

“I wish it was only me who tested positive, but it wasn’t. It was my entire family, so this was a real kick in the gut.

“But I am happy to tell you guys that we, as a family, are good. We are on the other end of it. We’re on the other side. We are no longer contagious and we are, thank God, we are healthy.

“We’ve got through COVID-19 stronger and healthier.”

The Hobbs and Shaw actor and his family have been “counting [their] blessings” that they recovered from coronavirus after a number of his pals lost loved ones to COVID-19.

