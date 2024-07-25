Columbus Short set to launch ‘Shay Shay’-like podcast to clear name

Columbus Short is ready to take his narrative into his own hands. The actor and longtime multi-hyphenate has amassed a fruitful list of credits that, if attached to any other name in Hollywood, would probably be celebrated more than it has been. From his background in dance and music to starring in Stomp the Yard and “Scandal,” Short has much to be proud of; however, a lot of the talk around him in the public has been about his bouts with drugs, alleged incidents and dropped cases.

Now, Short is changing that. He’s starring in BounceTV’s “Mind Your Business,” working on a couple of movies, and he announced his new podcast, “Coming in Hot,” is on the way. He spoke to rolling out about it all.

What did it mean to you to portray a positive image of Black love and the Black family on “Mind Your Business”?

It’s an honor and a privilege to be a beacon, I should say, or a mirror to the quality of our people, and the quality of Black families. [We highlight the] trials and tribulations as well, but speaking to the truth and being on the forefront.

[The cast] takes it seriously, even though we don’t take it that serious, because we want to be funny, but it’s an honor.

What else are you working on?

I’m prepping my new podcast, “Coming in Hot.” It’s going to be a special podcast, less of a podcast, more like a sit down one on one, think “Shay Shay.”

With my album, my single, “Headlines,” is out right now. We’re prepping that tour, jumping on a couple of tours and doing some spot days here across the country.

I’m producing three films right now that I’ve been excited about. Films that are going to elevate the Black and Latino presence in Hollywood on a major scale. I’m excited about these projects. They are stories that need to be told. I’m working a lot behind the scenes, as well, and in front of [the camera]. I’m on the computer writing. I’m doing a lot right now.

Being a father, being a husband, I’m just trying to find the balance in all of that. [I’m] also, finding some time to get out here and play some golf. It clears my mind.

A lot of celebrities who started podcasts said it’s to control the public narrative around them. Why are you starting a podcast?

That’s exactly the same reason.

Recently, things I’ve said on other people’s shows–sound bites and clips, “clickbait” as I call it–gets misconstrued when the whole thing is not delivered.

So to be able to sit down, take my time and interview a-list celebrities, from Mike Tyson to Vivica A. Fox, to Victor Ortiz to Floyd Mayweather to a Ne-Yo, a director, my mother, specialists in mental health, therapists, it’s going to be a show that will encompass multiple media streams from sports to film, to television, to mental wellness and health.

[We will dive] into topics the culture wants to talk about. It’s not going to be a sensational live show where we want drama, [and] somebody [to] come on there and [say] something that’s going to get a million clicks. We want guests that will sit down and say something profound and be a voice, especially right now in the political climate, cultural climate we’re in not only here [in the US] but all over the world.

We want to be able to lend the voice, let the voice be heard for other people to know who we are, what people feel and what they believe that we stand for.