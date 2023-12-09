Kerry Washington weighs in on possible ‘Scandal’ movie

The fans of Shonda Rhimes’ classic show Scandal who have been clamoring for a movie version of the hit series may have just gotten one step closer.

When asked during a recent interview with Extra TV if she’d be interested, series lead Kerry Washington deferred to Rhimes but made it clear that she’s all in if a movie version becomes a reality.

“That is a question for Shonda Rhimes,” she said. “I will be there if it happens.”

Upon the notion that Olivia Pope could even come back on an entirely new series, Washington shared her affinity for her signature character and her intrigue with the idea.

“Ohhhh, Olivia Pope. I like that character so much, even when she was bad,” Washington said mischievously. “I like that character so much, she’s very interesting.”

For seven seasons, one of Pope’s biggest on camera strengths was her ability to get people to open up and tell her their secrets, and now on the strength of her recently released book, Thicker Than Water, Washington is finding her memoir has the same effect on people.

“The biggest thing that happened is often when people read the book is that they immediately start to tell me their family secrets, and I feel really honored that the book has created a space of safety where people feel like they can be their real selves.” she told “Extra TV.”

As for now, Washington is busy at work on her Hulu series, UnPrisoned, which was just renewed for a second season in late November.