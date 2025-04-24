Healing through sound: Bryan Breeding’s ‘Plutonic’ era

Bryan Breeding of B5 is ready for the world to hear him on his own. After living off the grid in Nemea, Greece, the experience changed not only his music but how he viewed life. His new EP, “Plutonic,” is the manifestation of his latest life experiences, and he stopped by the Star Studio to tell us all about it.

You are a part of a band, like, what made you want to drop solo music?

You know, being a part of B5 my whole life is a great outlet to be a part of a unit, but stepping out on my own and putting my own intentions and my own story behind the music is something that I’m ready to do now, and it’s something I’ve been working hard towards doing.

What are your thoughts on the current state of boy bands? Will they make a comeback?

Personally, [I] don’t think they ever left, even in other parts of the world. K-Pop groups. I feel like groups never really went away. And even with my brothers, we actually have an EP that dropped this year, and we have another one coming out. So I think boy groups are powerful, because there’s something different about people coming together and representing something, I don’t think we’ll ever see the end of boy bands.

Why did you want to record this album in 432 Hertz?

Yeah, so 432 hertz is how music was originally tuned before the 1950s, before the industry switched everything to 440. Artists like Bob Marley used 432 because it’s more in harmony with the earth and natural sound. I learned about it while I was in Greece, this goes all the way back to Plato, so I wanted to bring that intention and frequency back into my music.

Do you feel like music does really have healing properties?

I don’t believe it, I know it to be true. Well, first of all, beauty and art, in [and] of itself, is healing. So music, even if it’s in 432 hertz or 440 is already healing with the right intentions. I do actually believe that 432 hertz is healing because there’s something called Cymatics. And what that is, when you put music frequencies on water, or you can put on a metal plate with sand, it actually shows harmonious images in this particular tuning.

Why Greece? Did you purposely go out there?

I intentionally was invited to go out there and live off grid and take in the agricultural life. So I was out there farming. I was out there learning about, like, how to pump water out of the soil, the earth. And it was amazing. It was such a beautiful indigenous community. And from that, it completely shifted my perspective on life. So when I returned back to America, I was like, I gotta, I gotta put my soul in my heart, into this music.

How does “Plutonic” reflect the evolution from being a teen star in B5 to the man and artist you are today?

“Plutonic” really emphasizes relationships throughout that process. This EP has so many songs, from heartbreak to love to friendship, and that was really my journey. I have experienced so many different aspects of relationships in my life, and it was an outlet for me to just be human and to be relatable for other people, because once I started sharing my stories with others, I was realizing, like so many other people [have] gone through the same thing, so why not just wear my heart on my sleeve and put it into the music? And yeah, it’s, it’s a very powerful story, relationship journey of my life.

What can fans expect from your upcoming live show in Atlanta?

This will be the first time an artist has built an entire concert experience around sound healing bowls. The EP is already infused with those frequencies, and they’ll be woven throughout the show. It’s meant to be both entertaining and healing, and I’m excited to see how the crowd receives that energy live.

How has the response been to the album so far?

Honestly, I’ve been surprised by how open people are to it. This is my first time sharing these healing concepts through music, and fans have been not just receptive—but seeking this type of sound. Seeing people post quotes with my songs in the background tells me the message is landing exactly how I hoped.