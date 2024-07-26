Stacey Dash faces skin bleaching accusations amid new TikTok videos

Actress Stacey Dash has found herself at the center of controversy once again, as rumors swirl about her allegedly lightened complexion. Known for her role in the cult classic Clueless, Dash has transitioned from a beloved ’90s hip-hop figure to a polarizing public personality.

Rumors of skin bleaching

Over the years, many have speculated that Dash has lightened her skin tone. Recently, she posted TikTok videos showcasing a notably brighter appearance. Critics suggest that her lighter complexion may help her appeal to a predominantly white fan base, a shift that some attribute to her socio-political affiliations and her past marriages to white men.

Recent TikTok videos ignite speculation

In her latest TikTok posts, Dash appears in a champagne-colored silk night robe, her face glowing under a ring light. In one video, she humorously addresses viewers in a fake British accent, but the comments quickly turned to her skin tone.

Dash’s response to allegations

Despite the ongoing speculation, Dash has not directly addressed the skin bleaching allegations. Instead, she emphasizes pride in her Black heritage, asserting that there is no single way to embody Blackness. This sentiment was echoed during her appearance on BET’s “College Hill: Celebrity Edition,” where she reaffirmed her commitment to her racial identity.

As the conversation around Stacey Dash continues, it raises important questions about identity, beauty standards and the pressures of public perception. While she maintains her stance on her racial identity, the scrutiny of her appearance remains a topic of discussion among fans and critics alike.