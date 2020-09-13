Taraji P. Henson stunts in tiny bikini at 50th birthday party on boat (photo)

Taraji P. Henson brought in her 50th birthday with righteous aplomb.

The Oscar-winning actress, who took home the Best Supporting Actress Academy Award for The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, was revealing in ways we’d never seen from her before.

Henson gave her 16 million Instagram followers an eyeful of her bronze body as she stunted in an impossibly tiny two-piece white thong bikini that was accessorized with a Y-shaped necklace and black-and-white striped stunners.

The anchor of the hit series “Empire” brought in her new year on Earth by partying it up on a catamaran with besties Mary J. Blige and radio personality Angie Martinez — both of whom will probably do something similar next year as they are each 49 years old.

Henson has other things to celebrate as she surpasses the half-century mark in age. She has signed on to star in the “Empire” spinoff series that is based on her iconic Cookie Lyons character. According to Page Six, she has commissioned “Empire” creators Lee Daniels and Danny Strong to co-executive produce the project, while Henson’s TPH production company will produce the series.

Meanwhile, Henson got a lot of love from a host of her celeb pals including Kerry Washington, La La Anthony, Regina Hall and Marlon Wayans, who wrote, “Happy bday. Talented, beautiful, funny and real… love you. Never change just keep evolving.”

“Don’t hurt em @tarajiphenson looking fine as wine girl Happy Birthday❤️,” Tina Lawson wrote in the comments section.

“Yassssss sis!!! Have a blast,” Why Did I Get Married? franchise star Tasha Smith wrote. “You looking goooooodt.”