Kanye West reportedly urged his staff to not fornicate before marriage

Kanye West apparently is so much against abortion that he has urged members of his campaign to not fornicate until marriage.

On Sept. 16, the New York Times published a series of text messages of West corresponding with a journalist from the publication.

West is firmly against abortion and shared his views with the reporter.

“You can’t do that,” West said referring to abortion. “I don’t want to ban or stop or point fingers at anything. [I want to provide] stipends for families that need support, creating orphanages that are really high-level desirable for people to go to, and the redesign of communities and cities, in general, to be supporting of families.”

When the reporter spoke with members of West’s presidential campaign staff, they revealed that the rapper urges his staff to not have sex before marriage.

West revealed his lack of political knowledge and mental health issues during his first rally in South Carolina on July 21, 2020.

The embattled rapper created a frenzy when he disrespected the legacy of Harriet Tubman.

“Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other White people,” West said in a statement. He also cried during the event when speaking about his father and daughter. At that moment, it became clear that West was likely unfit to run for U.S. president.

Moreover, it has been revealed that he is working closely with the Republican party in an attempt to siphon votes from Biden.

West is reportedly running as a member of the Birthday Party — one he apparently created.