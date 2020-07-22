Kanye would still be on a plantation if not for Harriet Tubman, her family says

Kanye West continues to face backlash following his controversial campaign rally in South Carolina. The embattled singer created a frenzy when he disrespected the legacy of Harriet Tubman.

“Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other White people,” Tubman said in a statement.

West’s words caught the attention of Harriet Tubman’s great-great-great-niece Tina Wyatt.

During an interview with TMZ, Wyatt blasted West for his comments.

“If it hadn’t been for people like her, he would still be on that plantation,” she said. “He would not be able to be out there saying the things he says, and he wouldn’t have the money he has because they would have it all.

“I don’t even understand what he meant when he said that ‘she did what she did so they could go work for White people. I don’t understand what that meant.” Wyatt said West should reconsider his run for president.

“I don’t know if he’s doing it or not, I don’t know where he’s putting his money,” she said. “Put your money into something that will uplift other people. Him running to be president is not one of them.” After escaping slavery in 1849, Tubman reportedly ushered about 70 Black people to freedom by way of the Underground Railroad by 1860, according to History.com.

After a Twitter tirade on Tuesday, July 21, West announced that he would be releasing a new album, Donda, this Friday.