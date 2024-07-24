Drake hasn’t learned from his past; disses new rapper in latest song (video)

Drake has been the butt of many jokes and criticism since his rap beef with Kendrick Lamar did not go the way he wanted it, but that hasn’t stopped him from still taking shots at other rappers.

Kai Cenat premiered an unreleased song from Drake and Lil Yachty on his livestream on July 24. and within the first 30 seconds of the track, the Canadian rapper says “I’m watching the moves, playing it close. SOD, super soak.”

Kai Cenat previewing new Drake and Lil Yachty record pic.twitter.com/Z2Tqb3sOVI — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) July 24, 2024

Many are assuming that Drake is mentioning Soulja Boy, who had a record label called Stacks on Deck, and also has mentioned the phrase “super soak” in several of his songs. Soulja Boy also has a song titled “Super Soak” that was released in 2o07.

The reason for Drake mentioning Soulja Boy was because the shots he took at him recently on social, saying that Drake let him down during his beef with Lamar.

“Swag Season July 28 never let a n—- try me like I’m drake,” Soulja Boy said on X, formerly known as Twitter. “You disappointed me. @Drake.”

Soulja Boy said in another post “Doing all them weak a– songs with them n—– look where It got u none of them n—– you collab with or took on tour had yo back @Drake.”

Drake and Soulja Boy have collaborated on a song in the past, but this also isn’t the first time that he’s come at Drake. Soulja Boy went viral in for an interview in 2019 he did with “The Breakfast Club,” when repsonding to Charlamagne tha God saying that Drake was the biggest rapper in the world.

“Drake? The n—- that got bodied by Pusha T? Drake? Y’all n—– better stop playing with me in here,” Soulja Boy said. “Y’all talking about the light-skinned n—- from [Degrassi]?” He copied my whole f—— flow. Word-for-word, bar-for-bar.”