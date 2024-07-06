Rolling Out

Fans think Kendrick Lamar has Drake stressed (photo)

The rapper posed with Michael Rubin and he didn’t look very happy
Drake
Drake (Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / Jacob giampa)

There are ways tell when someone is going through a lot in their life, and Drake’s latest picture with Michael Rubin shows that the rapper might need some sleep.


Drake popped out to Rubin’s All White party, which is the annual 4th of July party where celebrities, athletes, and music artists come together to have a good time. The best part of the night is when the pictures are released so people who didn’t go can see who attended. Drake was seen in a few pictures and videos, but his picture with Rubin had people concerned.


He appears to look tired in the picture, and fans immediately went to social media to talk about the rapper’s appearance.

Some fans believe the past few weeks may have gotten to Drake, especially as Kendrick Lamar continues to milk the diss song “Not Like Us.” Lamar performed the song six times at his “Pop Out” concert on Juneteenth and then released the music video on the same night as Rubin’s party. In the first 24 hours, the music video accumulated nearly 20 million views.


Drake has not responded to the concert or the music video. Some say it’s not bothering him, while others think he’s having trouble coping with everything going on.

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Join our Newsletter

Sign up for Rolling Out news straight to your inbox.

Read more about:
Also read
Rolling Out