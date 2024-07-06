There are ways tell when someone is going through a lot in their life, and Drake’s latest picture with Michael Rubin shows that the rapper might need some sleep.

Drake popped out to Rubin’s All White party, which is the annual 4th of July party where celebrities, athletes, and music artists come together to have a good time. The best part of the night is when the pictures are released so people who didn’t go can see who attended. Drake was seen in a few pictures and videos, but his picture with Rubin had people concerned.

Drake at Michael Rubin’s 'All White' Party last night ⚪️📸 pic.twitter.com/z7cc4tIRXn — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) July 5, 2024

He appears to look tired in the picture, and fans immediately went to social media to talk about the rapper’s appearance.

Drake has been so stressed even his fillers couldn’t handle it…my gawd — Nicolas is happy (@niggaolas) July 5, 2024

Drake's age is more noticeable since this Kendrick beef. It's obvious he's been mad stressed about losing. — UnKnown (@Just_B_Tweeting) July 6, 2024

Drake stressed? He lookin pretty old in the face. — Liv👽💫 (@Libb_bbie) July 5, 2024

Some fans believe the past few weeks may have gotten to Drake, especially as Kendrick Lamar continues to milk the diss song “Not Like Us.” Lamar performed the song six times at his “Pop Out” concert on Juneteenth and then released the music video on the same night as Rubin’s party. In the first 24 hours, the music video accumulated nearly 20 million views.

Kendrick Lamar dancing with his fiancée Whitney Alford & his kids in the 'Not Like Us' music video 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/pq5flsaWvu — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) July 4, 2024

Drake has not responded to the concert or the music video. Some say it’s not bothering him, while others think he’s having trouble coping with everything going on.