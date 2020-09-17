Rihanna’s fans call for her to be crowned queen of Barbados

After decades under British rule, leaders in Barbados have announced plans to remove Queen Elizabeth II as the island country’s head of state.

On behalf of Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, Governor General Dame Sandra Mason shared the country’s plans for the future on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020.

In the address, Mason said the country has hopes to become a republic by November 2021 ahead of the 55th anniversary of its independence. “The time has come to fully leave our colonial past behind,” she said during the speech.

As news of the announcement broke, Rihanna fans jumped on Twitter to share their desires for the singer to be crowned the next queen.

The singer was born Robyn Rihanna Fenty in Saint Michael, Barbados, and raised in the country’s capital, Bridgetown.

Countless posts and memes appeared on Twitter praising Barbados’ most famous native.

One post read, “Rihanna for president.”

“Why would Barbados want the queen as the head of state when they could have Rihanna,” another poster wrote.

I’m calling it now. Rihanna for queen of Barbados! pic.twitter.com/8wv3h9j2eV — Pagan Trelawney GCVOIDGAF (@PaganTrelawney) September 16, 2020

While the prime minister conferred the title of “Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary” on Rihanna in 2018, the likelihood that the “Work” singer would take on this new responsibility is slim.

We do know that Ri Ri will always be the unofficial queen of the island.