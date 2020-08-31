Niecy Nash marries singer Jessica Betts (photo)

Well, that was a plot twist nobody saw coming.

“Claws” star Niecy Nash recently exchanged vows with singer-songwriter Jessica Betts, posting a photo from their ceremony with the hashtag “#LoveWins.”

“I got a whole Wife,” Betts captioned an Instagram photo from the joyous occasion.

Nash has been married twice before. She shares three adult children with her first husband, Don Nash. Her divorce from her second husband, Jay Tucker, was finalized in March of this year.

We hope the third time is the charm for Mrs. Carol Denise Betts.