LeBron James blasts disrespect of Black women after the Breonna Taylor decision

Like many in America, LeBron James has had enough. The NBA superstar took aim at the lack of respect given to Black women.

James was responding to a grand jury’s decision to not charge the White cops who are responsible for killing Breonna Taylor.

“I’ve been lost for words today! I’m devastated, hurt, sad, mad,” James via Twitter following the decision. “We want Justice for Breonna yet justice was met for her neighbor’s apartment walls and not her beautiful life. Was I surprised at the verdict? Absolutely not, but I was and still am hurt and heavy-hearted.”

James went on to say that he would do whatever he can to change the overall disrespect of Black women.

“I send my love to Breonna’s mother, family, and friends! I’m sorry…The most disrespected person on earth is the Black woman! I promise you I’ll do my best to change this as much as I can and even more!”

On Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, a Kentucky grand jury announced that only one police officer will be charged, according to Courier-Journal in Louisville.

Brett Hankison was charged with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment. The indictment states that Hankison is being charged for firing his weapon, but not with Taylor’s death. In turn, he was given a $15,000 bond and will only face up to five years in prison.

On March 13, three plainclothes police officers in Louisville — Hankison, Jonathan Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove — entered Taylor’s apartment after retrieving a no-knock warrant. However, they entered the wrong home and fired more than 20 shots, killing Taylor. Taylor’s boyfriend reportedly fired one shot, striking Mattingly in the leg.

In a court filing, Taylor’s family has said the officers also failed to give aid to her after she was shot.

After the fatal shooting, Hankison was fired from the police force.