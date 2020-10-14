White supremacist fractures teen’s jaw after saying ‘Black lives don’t matter’

Racial strife in America continues to cause concern. on Oct. 14, a White man in Michigan was charged in a federal court for allegedly attacking a Black youth in a racially-motivated attack, according to WDIV.

On June 6, Lee Mouat, a 42-year-old White man, confronted a group of Black teens at Sterling State Park, located 30 miles from Detroit. Mout began to yell at the teens and told them they “didn’t belong on this beach.” He tried to force them to turn their music down and threatened to “bash their heads” while also calling them the N-word.

He also screamed at the teens, “Black lives don’t matter.”

Mouat walked to his car, retrieved a chain bike-lock, returned to the group of young men, and struck one of them in the jaw with the bike-lock.

The teen who was struck suffered a fractured jaw and lost several teeth during the attack.

Mouat now faces a federal hate crime charge.

On June 9, Mouat faced state charges of ethnic intimidation, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, and assault with a dangerous weapon for the attack.

Mouat has yet to appear before a judge for the federal charge.