Wisconsin officer accused of reenacting George Floyd’s murder in classroom

In a shocking incident that has reignited discussions about police conduct and racial sensitivity, Wisconsin police officer Steve Williams has been placed on leave from his role as a substitute teacher at Woodbury High School in Minnesota. The controversy stems from allegations that Williams reenacted the murder of George Floyd during a classroom session.

Details of the incident

On Oct. 14, Steve Williams was substituting for an English teacher when he reportedly performed a prone restraint on a student, mimicking the actions that led to George Floyd’s tragic death. A photo obtained by CNN shows the disturbing scene, which occurred during a fourth-period class. According to Shawn Hogendorf, the communications director for South Washington County Schools, Williams used a student to reenact the fatal encounter.

Principal Sarah Sorenson-Wagner addressed the situation in a letter, revealing that the incident took place in two separate English classes. In addition to the reenactment, Williams faces accusations of twisting a student’s arm, making racially insensitive comments and telling sexist jokes. Following these revelations, he has been banned from all school district properties.

Principal’s response and school’s commitment to healing

In her letter, Sorenson-Wagner expressed her deep embarrassment over the incident, stating, “I am embarrassed, and I am sorry this happened to our students. We will take as much time as students need to listen and create open space for courageous conversations that lead to healing, action and education.” This commitment to fostering dialogue and understanding is crucial in the wake of such a distressing event.

Ongoing investigation

The Woodbury Police Department is currently investigating the incident. As a result of the allegations, Williams is prohibited from entering any school district property, underscoring the seriousness of the situation. The community is awaiting further developments as the investigation unfolds.

George Floyd’s death: A catalyst for change

The incident involving Steve Williams comes against the backdrop of George Floyd’s death, which has become a pivotal moment in the fight against police brutality and systemic racism. Floyd died on May 25, 2020, during an arrest by former officer Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes. Despite Floyd’s pleas that he couldn’t breathe, Chauvin continued to apply pressure, leading to widespread outrage and protests across the globe.

In April 2021, Chauvin was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, receiving a 22.5-year prison sentence. The other officers involved in the incident also faced legal consequences, with varying degrees of accountability. This tragic event has sparked a renewed focus on police reform and the need for systemic change within law enforcement agencies.

Community reactions and the path forward

The Woodbury High School incident has drawn significant attention and condemnation from various community members and activists. Many are calling for greater accountability and sensitivity training for law enforcement officers, especially those who interact with young people in educational settings.

As the investigation continues, the focus remains on healing and ensuring that such incidents do not recur. The community is looking for leadership that prioritizes the safety and well-being of its students, fostering an environment where all individuals feel respected and valued.

The allegations against Williams serve as a stark reminder of the ongoing challenges surrounding race, policing and education in America. As the community grapples with the implications of this incident, it is crucial to engage in meaningful conversations that promote understanding and change.