Christelsie Johnson overcomes obstacles through beauty

Christelsie Johnson is an accomplished makeup artist and esthetician with an impressive portfolio.

She has worked with numerous celebrities, television networks, magazines, partnerships with numerous companies and has provided training for beauty professionals globally.

Johnson has always had compassion and a philanthropic arm for women who have been impacted by cancer.

She has worked effortlessly by partnering with organizations and companies to bring awareness and help breast cancer survivors discover and embrace their internal and external beauty. Her passion led her to create the Beating Cancer Beautifully program.

On Oct. 23, rolling out spoke with Johnson about journey as a professional film, television makeup artist, and being a breast cancer survivor. During the interview, Johnson took us on an emotional ride of loss, perseverance, and triumph as a breast cancer warrior.

Johnson revealed that it was her life’s purpose to document her journey to help minister and help someone else in need, as she knew she was going to overcome this with her family and friends. She loved one that supported her throughout her mission to conquer by revealing her documentary. “In March of this year, in the height of the pandemic, I was diagnosed with her2 positive breast cancer,” she said.

