Will Smith admits his treatment of Janet Hubert was ‘flawed and hurtful’ (video)

Will Smith underwent painstaking introspection in the aftermath of his sit-down with former TV co-star Janet Hubert after feuding for nearly 30 years.

The franchise star of the iconic ’90s sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” admitted to a psychologist on the latest episode of “Red Table Talk” that his treatment of Hubert was “flawed” and “hurtful.”

“I’m not arrogant enough to think that my actions and behavior were perfect. My actions and behavior were flawed and hurtful,” Smith explained during a soul-purging session with clinical psychologist and “Red Table Talk” regular Ramani Durvasula.

Smith, 52, leveraged his newfound fame and industry cachet to soar to Hollywood star status with an endless string of blockbuster films, including Men in Black, Independence Day, Hitch, I Am Legend and Pursuit of Happyness, among others.

Hubert, meanwhile, felt she was banished to the fringes of the industry and treated akin to toxic waste after her rude expulsion from “The Fresh Prince.” She felt isolated, vilified and that her reputation had been besmirched irreparably after Smith publicly repudiated her as being “difficult” to work with.

Smith and Hubert were able to reconcile their relationship after volleying insults and snide comments at each other after Hubert was dismissed from the hit show.

“There’s nobody on earth that would say I hurt them that badly. That’s not how I want to be and how I want to make people feel,” Smith continued in the “Red Table Talk” clip. “My whole life and career has been centered on aggressively trying to make people feel the opposite of that.”

The latest episode of “Red Table Talk” can be viewed on Facebook Watch beginning on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at 9 a.m. EST.

