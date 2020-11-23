Biden declared winner in Georgia again, but Trump demands 3rd count

President-elect Joe Biden has been declared the winner in the state of Georgia — again — after a mandatory recount of the vote was conducted and certified.

Despite the certification, current president Donald Trump is demanding that Georgia tabulate the ballots for a third time.

Trump remains flabbergasted that he lost to Biden in Georgia by a minuscule margin of 12,670 votes cast after nearly 5 million ballots were cast by Election Day. That is a margin of just 0.26 percentage points, which automatically triggered the first recount, NPR reports.

However, Trump remains unsatisfied after the recount in Georgia was completed after the margin of defeat did not change. And since the margin falls within 0.5 percentage threshold, he possesses the legal right to request yet another recount.

Trump and his political allies have promulgated meritless conspiracy theories that have been resoundingly debunked by experts. Moreover, CNN reported that more than 30 lawsuits filed by Trump’s legal team have failed in the courts.

One of Trump’s closest confidantes, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, said Trump needs to concede the election and that his legal team’s actions are a “national embarrassment.”

“They allege fraud outside of the courtroom, but when they go inside the courtroom, they don’t plead fraud and they don’t argue fraud,” Christie said on “This Week with George Stephanopoulos” on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020.

Christie added: “You have an obligation to present the evidence, the evidence has not been presented.”

According to CNBC, another Republican, U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey from Pennsylvania, issued this statement: “I congratulate President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their victory. They are both dedicated public servants, and I will be praying for them and for our country.”