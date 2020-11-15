Donald Trump finally admits Joe Biden won election, but says it was ‘rigged’

President Donald Trump is finally giving some indication that President-elect Joe Biden won the election. However, Trump also claims once again that he was defeated by Biden because the race was “rigged.”

The shocking announcement came eight days after the presidential ticket of Biden and Kamala Harris was declared the winner by Trump’s former news ally (and now hated) Fox News and the Associated Press on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

Trump went off on yet another Twitter tirade on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, the morning after tens of thousands of supporters flooded Washington, D.C., to proclaim during the “Million MAGA March” that Biden’s victory is illegitimate. NBC News reports that over 20 Trump supporters were arrested while clashing with counter-demonstrators near the White House.

The president sort of admitted defeat after the Fox News show “Watters’ World” repeated the claim on Twitter that Biden “didn’t earn” his victory.

Trump reportedly responded on Twitter, writing this about Biden: “He won because the Election was Rigged.”

When the news outlet sought confirmation from a White House official that Trump was actually conceding, the individual told NBC: “It looks like it.”

The 45th president continues to peddle the claim he was wronged despite the fact that judges in the most contentious states such as Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia struck down legal attempts by Trump’s camp to either stop the ballot count or delegitimize Biden’s victory.

Despite this semi-admission by Trump on Twitter, CNN and MSNBC report that Trump continues to refuse to concede the election publicly and, subsequently, has not allowed Biden to begin the all-important transition process.

Stay tuned as this story develops.