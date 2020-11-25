Alexis Kerr, Cadillac’s Head of Multicultural Marketing, is the epitome of excellence

As Cadillac’s head of multicultural marketing, Alexis Kerr leads the organization’s efforts to increase opinion, consideration and market share amongst diverse consumers. She also manages corporate social responsibility and music efforts, which are directly aligned to the brand’s global marketing strategy.

Previously, the New York native served as the luxury brand’s Head of Operations for “BOOK by Cadillac” at the New York City global headquarters. “BOOK by Cadillac” was the first-ever mobility start-up in the industry’s subscription service space. In 2016, she was asked to create and lead the Customer Experience team in General Motors Middle East Operations, managing Dubai’s expansion of culture throughout the entire organization.

Most recently, she was responsible for managing and leading the creative agency execution of the 2021 Cadillac Escalade reveal short film with award-winning filmmaker, Spike Lee.

How would you describe your brand in three words?

Connected, optimistic and innovative.

How can women change the narrative of negative stereotypes as it pertains to Black women?

Black women play a pivotal role in dispelling the negative stereotypes in our society. To change the narrative, we can:

continue to show positive examples of us leading with excellence;

“speak up” and support women who need guidance or who need to know there are other ways of approaching situations, and;

tell our unique stories, in our own voice, to share candidly with other women of color so we can all be elevated together.

I must also candidly say that there’s work to do in our society in the way that Black women are leveraged for their amazing skills, but then told that they are not ready for stronger leadership roles.

In terms of self-care, what are three things women can do to preserve themselves for a healthy future?

Genuinely support other women in their efforts to achieve their dreams. It may not seem like self-care, but uplifting others is a great way to feel whole. I walk three to five miles every day. I also ensure I stay active. I can play nearly all sports. It’s essential to my health and wellness. Lastly, listen to the bible app and read daily. One other thing I do is I have a weekly gratitude journal that reminds me of all the things I am thankful for. During these changing times, that’s essential for my mental health.

What are two responsibilities that you have when it comes to being true to who you are?

I am always honest, but polite. People appreciate that a lot especially in the role I have. Secondly, I believe my background and Christian beliefs are essential, so I always speak up for what is right and fair, no matter who the audience is.

What two things can you share that you’ve learned from failure or from being uncomfortable?

Failure can be the beginning of something awesome and it’s as temporary as you enable it to be. It also gives me a place to grow from. With being uncomfortable, you’re never the only one uncomfortable. So, when the moment is right, speak about how you feel and others will appreciate your vulnerability.

What is the best way for a female executive to bring fresh ideas and change to an organization?

Talk to people completely outside of your current scope of work and/or find an activity you enjoy that creates opportunities for you to innovate and freely think. This is what I love about getting out and walking daily.