G2 Hoops founder Gregory Jones II explains why representation matters

Gregory Jones II is the founder of G2 Hoops LLC, a sports marketing and event management company that provides a platform for athletes through skills development and basketball events. Jones has helped develop basketball throughout the continent of Africa and worked in player development with AAU programs, high schools, colleges and professional athletes. He spoke with rolling out about the importance of the Black Lives Matter movement, representation and more on the “AM Wake-up Call.” Click the video above to watch the full interview.