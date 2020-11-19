Zendaya found events preceding Black Lives Matter movement ‘traumatic’

Zendaya found the events leading up to the Black Lives Matter movement “traumatic.”

The Greatest Showman star has praised the “inspiring” creativity and ingenuity that has come from this time but it has taught her how “important” it is to “take care of themselves.”

She said: “The level of creativity and ingenuity, in this time, is inspiring. Everything we’re faced with right now, specifically Black Lives Matter, is traumatic. These are our brothers and sisters we’re watching be murdered. I think to overcome that in any way, and also to allow ourselves that space to have joy, to have beautiful things, to take care of ourselves, to look after each other — it’s so important.”

And the 24-year-old actress loves to see other Black women “win.”

She added: “Seeing Black women win, in any form, brings me joy. I was just looking at Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty fashion show, and I was like, ‘You better, girl! Bad-gal Riri is giving us what we need right now!’ Then there are also small things — like a conversation with my grandmother, who I have to call after this because I keep forgetting. Hearing her voice is like food for the soul.”

Zendaya thinks it is important for women to “believe in their collective power.”

Speaking to Essence magazine, she shared: “For us to continue to fully realize our power and harness it to do great things because we are incredibly powerful. We’re often convinced that we’re not, and taught to shrink — but we have to believe in our collective power. I always think of that Beyoncé song, ‘They’ll never take my power, my power, my power.’ Let’s take that energy into the new year.”