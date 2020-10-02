Rihanna teases ‘sexiest’ Savage X Fenty lingerie show featuring Normani, Big Sean and more

Only Rihanna can promise to bring the “baddest, sexiest, most savage experience yet” to the runway and pull it off.

The singer, who shook up the world with the launch of her affordable and inclusive Savage X Fenty lingerie line in 2018, is planning to do just that with her upcoming “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2.”

The virtual fashion show, which is set to premiere at midnight Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, and air worldwide on Amazon Prime Video, reflects Rihanna’s vision of unapologetic body positivity and self-confidence.

In addition to seeing supermodels like Laura Harrier and Bella Hadid rip the runway in sexy Savage X Fenty lingerie, RiRi has chosen to feature some nontraditional models of various races and sizes to strut her styles from her fall 2020 collection.

Christian Combs is set to take the stage for the runway debut for his new menswear collaboration with Savage X Fenty.

The trailer also teases appearances and performances by some of the hottest artists, including Roddy Ricch, Normani, Big Sean, Ella Mae, Lizzo and more.

Watch the trailer for the highly anticipated fashion show below.