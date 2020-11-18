“Saved By The Bell” not only gets a reboot but an upgrade. Alycia Pascual-Peña stars in the modern version of the 1990s classic teenage sitcom. Like the original, the new series centers around the lives of a diverse group of friends at fictional Bayside High School. In an interview with rolling out, Pascual-Peña, who was born in Bronx, New York, and now resides in Los Angeles, discusses breaking through as an Afro-Latina on television and what differentiates this new version of “Saved by the Bell” from its predecessor. “Saved by the Bell” premieres Nov. 25, 2020, on Peacock Network.
Actress Alycia Pascual-Peña changing complexion of ‘Saved by the Bell’ reboot
