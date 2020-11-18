Actress Alycia Pascual-Peña changing complexion of ‘Saved by the Bell’ reboot

“Saved By The Bell” not only gets a reboot but an upgrade. Alycia Pascual-Peña stars in the modern version of the 1990s classic teenage sitcom. Like the original, the new series centers around the lives of a diverse group of friends at fictional Bayside High School. In an interview with rolling out, Pascual-Peña, who was born in Bronx, New York, and now resides in Los Angeles, discusses breaking through as an Afro-Latina on television and what differentiates this new version of “Saved by the Bell” from its predecessor. “Saved by the Bell” premieres Nov. 25, 2020, on Peacock Network.