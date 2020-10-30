Lark Voorhies announces she will join ‘Saved by the Bell’ reboot

Lark Voorhies, the lone Black member of the original classic sitcom “Saved by the Bell,” has announced she is returning to the show, in reboot form, after originally being left off the roster.

There is no word on what Voorhies‘ role will be or how much she will appear, as “Saved by the Bell” seeks to connect with a whole new generation of fans after running from 1989-1992.

Voorhies eagerly hopped onto her Instagram page to let her fans know to tune in to the show when it premieres on Peacock TV streaming service the week of Thanksgiving.

“SURPRISE! Lisa Turtle is getting back together with her Bayside High fam! The countdown is on so mark your calendars! November 25 on @PeacockTV.”

In addition to Voorhies, Mark-Paul Gosselaar (as Zack Morris,) Mario Lopez (as AC Slater,) Tiffani-Amber Theissen (as Kelly Kapowski) and Elizabeth Berkley (as Jessie Spano) will also come back.

This is a radical reversal from when Voorhies appeared on “Dr. Oz” back in February when she was originally not tapped to return.

It has been well documented that Voorhies suffers from Schizoaffective disorder, a mental health condition that mimics signs of schizophrenia, mood swings, and delusional behavior. Producers initially felt her unpredictable behavior was not worth the investment risk, but have since had a change of heart.

“I have to admit I did feel a bit slighted and hurt when I was not invited to be part of the ‘Saved by the Bell’ reunion, as well as other cast members’ events,” Lark explained. “Yet of course, I also realized that having this puzzling disorder may have played a major part in that factual decision.”

Check out the “Dr. Oz” interview from February.