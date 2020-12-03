Former President Obama, Clinton and Bush will take the vaccine

Three former presidents of the United States indicated they will take the coronavirus vaccine in order to help sow trust in the antidote.

In fact, Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, will film the process of taking the vaccine to alleviate fears surrounding it.

“People like Anthony Fauci, who I know and I’ve worked with, I trust completely,” Obama, 59, said in an interview with SiriusXM host Joe Madison. “So, if Anthony Fauci tells me this vaccine is safe, and can vaccinate, you know, immunize you from getting COVID, absolutely, I’m going to take it.”

Bush, 74, reached out to Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx through his chief of staff, Freddy Ford, to see how he could be of help earlier this year.

“A few weeks ago President Bush asked me to let Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx know that, when the time is right, he wants to do what he can to help encourage his fellow citizens to get vaccinated,” Ford told CNN. “First, the vaccines need to be deemed safe and administered to the priority populations. Then, President Bush will get in line for his, and will gladly do so on camera.”

Clinton has also decided to join his colleagues and take the vaccine once it becomes available, his press secretary Angel Urena told CNN.

“President Clinton will definitely take a vaccine as soon as available to him, based on the priorities determined by public health officials. And he will do it in a public setting if it will help urge all Americans to do the same.”