Gabourey Sidibe delivers smackdown of rapper Twista for fat-shaming her

Gabourey Sidibe long ago informed movie fans that she is armed with a quick tongue and sharp wit. The actress used her verbal tools to provide a brutal clapback aimed at veteran rapper Twista, who fat-shamed her and negatively compared her with Instagram model Bernice Burgos.

Twista reposted a comparison between Sidibe and Burgos that went viral on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, according to The Shade Room. The comparison used an outdated, decade-old photo of Sidibe when it asked if men would choose Option A — a plus-size woman who is financially stable and has no kids — or Option B — a former reality star with no job, no car and multiple children with several different fathers.

There were many folks who quickly surrounded Sidibe with love and repudiated Twista’s ridicule of a Black woman. But few expected Sidibe to swoop in and gather Twista herself. She slickly jabbed Twista with one quick strike.

Sidibe, of course, moved on from Precious to become a fan favorite on the blockbuster weekly TV drama “Empire.” The actress has also delighted fans as she dramatically reduced her dress size in recent years.

Moreover, Sidibe also announced her engagement to her boyfriend, Brandon Frankel, on Nov. 24, 2020, via Instagram. And, Frankel joined in on the comeback, writing, “C YOU NEED A JOB.”

It looks like Sidibe is good. After her quick cobra strike at Twista, she quickly returned to her happy life.