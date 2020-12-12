 Skip to content

‘Watchmen’ actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to star in new thriller, ‘Ambulance’

By rolling | December 12, 2020 |

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will join Jake Gyllenhaal in Ambulance.

The 34-year-old “Watchmen” actor will play Gyllenhaal’s brother in the upcoming Michael Bay thriller, about siblings who steal an ambulance with a critical patient inside, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Baby Driver actress Eiza González is set to co-star as the paramedic.

Maze Runner star Dylan O’Brien was originally in talks to play Gyllenhaal’s brother in the movie, but there were issues with scheduling.

Abdul-Mateen signed up after Aquaman 2 filming was delayed by several months, leaving a gap in his schedule next year.

Chris Fedak has penned the script for the movie, which is based on a 2005 Dutch script.

Abdul-Mateen’s career continues to go from strength to strength, following his roles in “Watchmen” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” in which he plays Black Panther Party co-founder Bobby Seale.

His horror thriller Candyman will be released next year, while he also has roles in the upcoming Matrix’movie and George Miller’s Mad Max Furiosa spinoff.



Posted in Movies and tagged , , , , , ,