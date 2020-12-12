‘Watchmen’ actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to star in new thriller, ‘Ambulance’

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will join Jake Gyllenhaal in Ambulance.

The 34-year-old “Watchmen” actor will play Gyllenhaal’s brother in the upcoming Michael Bay thriller, about siblings who steal an ambulance with a critical patient inside, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Baby Driver actress Eiza González is set to co-star as the paramedic.

Maze Runner star Dylan O’Brien was originally in talks to play Gyllenhaal’s brother in the movie, but there were issues with scheduling.

Abdul-Mateen signed up after Aquaman 2 filming was delayed by several months, leaving a gap in his schedule next year.

Chris Fedak has penned the script for the movie, which is based on a 2005 Dutch script.

Abdul-Mateen’s career continues to go from strength to strength, following his roles in “Watchmen” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” in which he plays Black Panther Party co-founder Bobby Seale.

His horror thriller Candyman will be released next year, while he also has roles in the upcoming Matrix’movie and George Miller’s Mad Max Furiosa spinoff.