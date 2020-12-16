Jackée Harry reveals she almost turned down the role for ‘Sister, Sister’

Jackée Harry warmed the hearts of fans everywhere with her portrayal of the quick-witted fashionista Lisa Landry on Jackée Harry, but the famed actress has revealed that role almost did not happen.

During an interview with “Entertainment Tonight” on Sunday, Dec. 13, Harry revealed there were certain requirements she did not want to fulfill in order to get the role. Harry also admitted she was not sure viewers would gravitate to the concept of the show.

“I had to test for it. I didn’t want to do it. I didn’t wanna be a mom. I didn’t,” she admitted. “I said, ‘That’s the end of my career,’ because in those days .. it was like, your career is over, which is true back in the day. But I never thought people would like it and the difference being, of course, they were adopted and we were new parents and all that…”

But, as the show progressed, Harry got more comfortable with her role. “Then as we started doing it, I got very comfortable with it, and now I can be a grandmother, whatever, you have to transition,” Harry said. “You can’t just say, ‘I’ll do it because I’m an actor,’ and then go home and be like, ‘I don’t wanna be a grandmother.’ But I’m a grandma now, and I’m loving that in real life.”

Harry also revealed that she and her former “Sister, Sister” castmates are open to doing a reboot of the popular show.

“Definitely a reboot where they have their own kids, it makes sense,” she said of her former onscreen daughters, Tia and Tamera. “They’re both so vibrant and I love them dearly, we’re very close.”