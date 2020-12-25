Jacqueline Carrington launched vegan nail polish brand to complement brown skin

Jacqueline Carrington is the founder of People of Color Beauty, a wife and mother of three children. She has been an entrepreneur since childhood and enjoys traveling, real estate, entrepreneurship and hanging out with family and friends. Carrington earned her bachelor’s from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV).

Prior to launching People of Color®, she worked in the hospitality industry for six years and then the property management industry for an additional six years until leaving her job in October 2019.

Rolling out’s Munson Steed recently spoke with Carrington during the Business Exchange’s CEO-to-CEO, which you can view in its entirety here.

Below, Carrington discusses her business in detail, how she uses technology in her day-to-day operations and reveals who her top three inspirational leaders in business are.

What is the mission and vision of People of Color Beauty?

People of Color is a non-toxic, vegan, cruelty-free nail polish brand made to complement the various shades of brown skin as the first thought, not an afterthought. We celebrate and represent people of color through our nail polish and brand.

How important is technology to your daily operations?

Technology is very important in our daily business operations. It literally allows us to service the world at our fingertips, and all from home. Social media has always been important, but it has become even more important since the pandemic, as we use Facebook and Instagram to stay connected to our community. That’s why we were thrilled to be featured in Facebook’s #BuyBlack gift guide ahead of the holiday season.

