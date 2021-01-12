Louis Vuitton crowns Naomi Osaka its newest brand ambassador

Naomi Osaka commands attention on the tennis court and now she’s getting that love on the runway after signing on to become Louis Vuitton’s newest brand ambassador. The three-time Grand Slam winner will appear in LV’s Spring-Summer 2021 campaign designed by LV’s director of women’s collection, Nicolas Ghesquière.

Ghesquière expressed his enthusiasm in working with Osaka, posting on Instagram,“I am so excited to welcome @naomiosaka as a new ambassador at @louisvuitton. Naomi is an exceptional young woman who represents her generation and is a role model for everyone. Her career and convictions are inspiring and I am in awe of Naomi. She stays true to herself and doesn’t compromise on her values. I am looking forward to sharing new projects with Naomi in the year to come!”

Osaka also covers the January 2021 issue of Vogue magazine and can be seen rocking a Louis Vuitton slip dress. Her spread in the fashion book was shot by celebrated photographer Annie Leibovitz.

Osaka further expressed her joy in joining the Louis Vuitton team and explained on IG that she’s brought her mother an LV bag every year since she was 16 and how the ambassadorship has brought her fondness for the brand full circle.

In a statement released by LV, she revealed, “Aside from tennis, my most treasured passion is fashion, and there is no brand more iconic than Louis Vuitton. It is such an honor to work with Nicolas—he’s a designer I admire so much and we share a mutual love of Japanese culture and style. To become a global brand ambassador is truly a dream come true for me.”

Having a flair for fashion, Osaka also partnered with Japanese label ADEAM and released her own capsule collection last year. She also dropped some capsule pieces with Nike in November. That collection included polos, T-shirts, sweatshirts, sport tops, shorts and accessories like fanny packs with her logo embedded alongside the shoe giant.