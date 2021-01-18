Michelle Obama shows off makeup-free selfie for her 57th birthday

Michelle Obama celebrated her 57th birthday by giving her multitude of fans and followers a rare glimpse of her makeup-free beauty.

The New York Times bestselling author of Becoming showed off her long natural curls that elegantly framed a glowing shot of herself bare-faced in a black-and-white photo.

Obama has been flossing her crown of natural curls with much greater frequency since stepping away from the intense White House spotlight in January 2017.

Obama implored her supporters to find joy in the small things as she leaves year 56 in her rearview mirror.

“Thank you all for the lovely birthday wishes!” she told her 44 million Instagram followers. “I know this past year has been difficult for us all on so many levels, so I just hope you all are taking care of yourselves and finding joy in the smallest moments. Love you all. 💕”

The former first lady’s husband, former President Barack Obama, 59, saluted his wife on her birthday with these loving words that his 34 million followers read:

Throngs of Michelle Obama’s fans flocked to her IG page to pay homage to her.

La La Anthony wrote: Love you!! Happy bday ❤️😘

Rita Wilson, wife of Oscar-winner Tom Hanks added, “Happy Birthday!!! Have the best day and year! 🌸🎂🌸.”

“Absolutely fantastic natural picture!! Embracing your origins and honouring our ancestors. Gorgeous,” one fan penned.

“Happy birthday Mrs. Obama. Thank you for being such a solid human! 🖤🙏🏼,” another fan wrote.

While a third added, “Happy Birthday to a woman who is beautiful inside and out. Thanks for being bold and showing us your natural self.”