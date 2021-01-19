The Miami Police Department has announced that a reward will be given for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in the fatal shooting of a little girl.

According to Local10, on the evening of Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, Miami police officers responded to a call about multiple people being shot after gunfire erupted at a toddler’s birthday party. A total of three people were wounded — a man and a woman in their 20s along with a child — and transported to Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

While the condition of the adult victims remains unknown, it has been confirmed that 6-year-old Chassidy Saunders died from the gunshot wounds she suffered. Investigators reportedly spent a total of 12 hours at the scene of the crime and now law enforcement officials are calling on the community to help them solve the case.

Many local activists and politicians also weighed in with their take on the latest act of gun violence that has claimed the life of an innocent child.

“These shootings are senseless,” said Sam Latimore with the Charles Hadley Neighborhood Association. “They make no sense for our children to be getting killed and shot by people who come in the community and just want to shoot. Something is wrong.”

“Enough is enough,” said Florida Rep. James Bush III. “We have to stop this. When you start killing our babies, you have drawn the line.”

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting of Chassidy Saunders is encouraged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Family and community members remembered the bubbly 6-year-old in the video below and asked for the public’s help to find her killer.