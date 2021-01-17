Reginae Carter comments on YFN Lucci’s arrest in fatal shooting

Reginae Carter is speaking up about the dire predicament her ex-boyfriend, rapper YFN Lucci, finds himself in after being arrested on murder charges for a double shooting in Atlanta in December 2020.

Carter, 22, a reality TV star and daughter of rap mogul Lil Wayne, expressed confidence that Lucci will be exonerated of the felony charges filed by the Atlanta Police Department and Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Lucci, 27, born in Atlanta as Rayshawn Lamar Bennett, is being fingered as the driver in a drive-by shooting in southwest Atlanta on Dec. 10, 2020, that left one person dead and another with a gunshot wound in the abdomen.

He and two other men are being held without bail at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta on four charges: felony murder, aggravated assault, participation in street gang activity and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Carter took to her Instagram Story to tell her 5.5 million followers that she believes everything will work out, according to The Jasmine Brand.

Carter and Lucci’s roller-coaster romance played out for fans on the hit reality show “T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle.” Even though the former power couple broke up, Carter informed her fans that they are trying to reconcile.

“We are working on strengthening up our friendship … because that’s what we lacked at the beginning. Right now we’re just working on our friendship and we’re creating a deeper bond,” she said on IG according to TJB.