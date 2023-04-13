Young Thug’s and YFN Lucci’s crews reportedly warring in jail (video)

A clip on social media has gone viral that shows an affiliate of YFN Lucci’s alleged gang beating up a member of Young Thug’s purported gang, YSL, The U.S. Sun reports.

Via Raphousetv.com, the video shows a man who was hogtied and had a rag stuffed in his mouth to keep him from speaking. Another man is hitting him while trying to scrap the YSL tattoo from his arm.

“Eat on dat s—,” read an in-video caption.

Young Thug, 31, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, and Lucci — the 32-year-old rapper who was born Rayshawn Bennett — are both currently behind bars in the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, where the video is believed to have been recorded.

The Fulton County Jail did not return media inquiries seeking to authenticate the video and to confirm whether the incident took place at the county lockup.

An alleged YFN member records himself torturing a YSL 🐍 member in prison 😳 Tries to scrape off the YSL tattoo with a knife 🔪 YFN Lucci and Young Thug are both locked up in the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta Georgia pic.twitter.com/7ZSBdgtVGx — Music is Life (@ArtOfMusic_) April 11, 2023

The newspaper reports that the beef between the two began in 2017 when Thugger reportedly bragged that he was the modern-day incarnation of the late, legendary Tupac Shakur.

Thugger released a single titled “Like Pac” a short time later.

Lucci allegedly mocked Young Thug for hoisting himself to the level of Tupac, adding that 2Pac never wore dresses as Thugger has been known to do.

The imbroglio continued into 2018 when Thug allegedly claimed he would “slap” Lucci when he saw him. In 2019, Lucci came at Thugger, saying that he slept with his girlfriend, which she denied.

That same year, Thugger released the album, So Much Fun, which contained cuts that targeted Lucci.

Lucci was arrested in January 2021 after being accused of participating in the shooting death of a man in southwest Atlanta in December 2020. He has been remanded to jail ever since.

Thugger was arrested in July 2022, and has also been denied bond repeatedly, after being accused of numerous crimes, including RICO, drug charges and even murder.

Since then, multiple members of YSL have been striking deals with prosecutors to be released from confinement while further implicating Thug in the crimes the state accuses him of.