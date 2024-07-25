11 ways to embrace your inner sexy this summer

Summer is the perfect time to glow inside and out, starting with building confidence and embracing your inner sexiness. Are you feeling sexy, inside and out? If not, it may be time to work on that. According to sex and relationship experts, as summer continues to heat up, it’s the ideal season to dial up your inner sexy and embrace confidence and passion.

1. Prioritize self-love and self-care

Your inner sexiness shines when you feel good. Treat yourself to a spa day, indulge in your favorite hobbies or simply relax and recharge. Establish healthy boundaries and engage in relationships that uplift you. When you care for yourself, you radiate confidence, and true confidence is undeniably sexy.

2. Embrace your body

Summer is the time to embrace your body, regardless of shape or size. Wear clothes that make you feel fabulous and highlight your favorite features. Whether it’s a flowy sundress or a sexy swimsuit, choose outfits that make you feel comfortable and confident. Remember, confidence is the sexiest thing you can wear.

3. Connect with your sensual side

Dialing up your inner sexy means connecting with your sensual side. Engage in activities that awaken your senses — dance to your favorite music, dress up in lingerie or enjoy a delicious meal while savoring the flavors. Create a relaxing bubble bath with candles and your favorite products to heighten your awareness and connection to your body.

4. Practice positive affirmations

Transform your mindset with positive affirmations. Start each day by celebrating your beauty and strength. Say things like, “I am confident and sexy,” to cultivate a positive self-image and exude confidence.

5. Spice up intimacy

Summer is the perfect time to spice up your intimate life. If single, explore your desires through self-pleasure. If in a relationship, communicate openly with your partner about your fantasies and explore new experiences together. Remember, intimacy is about connection and mutual enjoyment.

6. Visit a nude beach

Want a sexy way to cool down? Visiting a nude beach can be a liberating experience that boosts body positivity and self-esteem. Practice intentional nudity at home first to appreciate your naked body.

7. Have a sexy photoshoot

A boudoir photoshoot can empower you and boost your confidence. Capture your beauty and turn the experience into artwork for your home or a gift for your partner.

8. Discover your turn-ons

Learning what turns you on is an act of liberation. Explore your body and discover your erogenous zones to enhance your sexual pleasure.

9. Learn to pole dance

Pole dancing is a sensual form of self-expression that can awaken your inner goddess. Sign up for a class and consider making it a fun outing with friends or your partner.

10. Visit a novelty store

Exploring a sex toy shop can be a bold and exciting experience. Ask questions and learn about products that can enhance your pleasure. Bring a friend or partner along for added fun.

11. Get confident with sex talk

Talking about sex is a skill that can enhance your confidence. Engage in open conversations about sex with trusted friends or partners to strengthen your ability to discuss intimacy.

Embrace these tips to tap into your inner sexy and make this summer unforgettable!