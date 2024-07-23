There have been a lot of moving parts in Young Thug’s YSL case over the past two weeks.

Earlier in July, Judge Ural Glanville was removed from the case after he allegedly held a secret meeting with the prosecution and key witness Kenneth Copeland after he initially refused to testify. That led to Judge Shukura Ingram being assigned to the case two days after Glanville was removed.

Ingram then removed herself from the case citing in a written order that her courthouse deputy had a romantic relationship with YSL defendant, Christian Eppinger, and it could create an “appearance of impropriety.”

Judge Paige Reese Whitaker is now in charge of the 18-month-long trial. In her first meeting with the defendants’ lawyers, Whitaker laid down a few rules to ensure the case ran smoothly.

“I want to be moving forward efficiently and expeditiously,” Whitaker said in the meeting on July 19.

Whitaker also set a schedule for the proceedings to start exactly at 8:45 a.m. and go until 6 p.m., with Fridays being possible half-days.

“When I say 8:45, I mean 8:45,” Whitaker said. “I intend to take the bench at 8:45.”

Whitaker revealed more rules to make things go smoother during the case, which included no gaps between witnesses, defendants no longer allowed to use headphones during the trial, limited wardrobes for defendants, no eating in court, and minimized disruptions in court.

According to Fox 5, Young Thug’s attorneys, Brian Steel and Keith Adams, have filed another motion for mistrial, and other attorneys are expected to do the same.

The next official hearing in the trial is on July 30.