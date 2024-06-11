The attorney for Grammy-winning rapper Young Thug was arrested in court and is ordered to serve 20 days in jail after being held in contempt.

Fulton County Judge Ural Glanville ordered the arrest of Thug’s attorney, Brian Steel, after he disobeyed the judge’s orders. Steel claimed the judge had a secret meeting with the district attorney and a key witness.

Judge Glanville, visibly angry, threatened to punish Steel unless he disclosed who informed him about the supposed meeting.

“You will go into custody at five o’clock today — or whenever we finish — if you don’t tell me,” Glanville told Steele. When Steel refused to comply, Glanville ordered Steele to 20 days in jail.

Steel will reportedly serve his sentence on the weekends starting June 14, according to Fox 5.

As Steele appeals the judge’s ruling, he made a special request if the judge denies his motion.

“I’d ask that I could be with Mr. Williams, and we work on our case all weekend, for all those weekends. Otherwise, I can’t prepare. I speak with Mr. Williams all the time,” Steele argued.

“You have my support,” Glanville said, according to Law & Crime. “I will talk to our sheriff, and we may be able to make that work.”

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the witness Brian Steel accused of secretly meeting with the judge and prosecutor was Kevin Copeland. Copeland spent the weekend in jail for refusing to testify. Prosecutors had offered him immunity in exchange for testifying against Young Thug.