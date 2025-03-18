Rapper DDG had a strong reaction to a viral video of a random dude walking up on his sister in a disrespectful manner at Rolling Loud California.

DDG sister, Pontiac Made Tee, aka “TeeTee,” was waking the ground at the musical extravaganza in Inglewood, Calif., just outside Los Angeles, when a fan walked up and tried to be funny.

Male stranger tries to shoot his shot to DDG’s sister

TeeTee was with three of her friends when the guy tried to shoot his shot. While two of Pontiac Made Tee‘s friends thought what the man was spitting was corny and laughed uproariously, TeeTee did not crack a smile and looked uncomfortable.

DDG responds forcefully

DDG, né Darryl Dwayne Ganberry Jr, didn’t see the humor in the episode and said, if he had of been on the scene, he would have “chin-checked” the guy without hesitation. He added that he would “crash out” about his baby sister.

DDG’s sister’s boyfriend also had something to say

TeeTee’s boyfriend was even more demonstrative. He unfurled a stream of profanities to convey that those outside the family would have been met with consequences for coming at his woman like that.

Fans had mixed reactions to how Tee Tee’s friends reacted to the male stranger’s approach.

“The laughing only encouraged him to keep going,” one fan said in The Shade Room’s comments section. “I get it—they laugh at everything, and that’s cool, but at this big age, READ THE ROOM. Your friend is uncomfortable, and rightfully so. You ain’t gotta act like you gon’ beat the man, but grab her and remove her from that uncomfortable situation, make sure she good, and y’all can laugh about it later. Just my opinion though.”

A second user had a different approach. “Y’all always tryna pick apart someone’s friendship. Me and my friends laugh at anything!!! I’m 100% certain if his tone and attitude in any way were disrespectful, they would’ve stepped in. Like omg, y’all swear it be lowkey shade or animosity in friendships that y’all are seeing THROUGH A SCREEN. Mind y’all damn business sometimes.”

A fan concurred with the boyfriend’s sentiments, firing off that “No shade if some guy was coming at my homegirl for one second, I was never letting that slide…”