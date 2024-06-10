Brian Steel has stood beside Young Thug since the YSL RICO case, and he’s also willing to get arrested for him. On June 10, Thug’s attorney was held in contempt after being confronted about a conversation between the judge, key witness Kenneth Copeland, and prosecutors.

Steel was led out of the courtroom after he refused to tell Judge Ural Glanville how he learned about the meeting held in the judge’s chambers before court started.

Copeland spent most of the weekend in jail after refusing to testify on June 7 despite having an immunity deal. He came back on June 10 with a changed mind, claiming that he would testify but still dodging most of the prosecution’s questions. That’s when Steel said he learned about the private meeting.

“How about the witness, how about Mr. Copeland, who supposedly announced that he’s not testifying and he’ll sit for two years and, supposedly this honorable court, or let me rephrase that, this court, said I can hold you until the end of this trial?” Steel said.

“If that’s true what this is is coercion, witness intimidation, ex parte communications that we have a Constitutional right to be present for,” Steel said.

Judge Glanville threatened Steel with contempt several times but Steel refused to reveal who told him about the meeting.