The YSL RICO trial continues as more witnesses are being called to testify, but some have decided they don’t want to comply with the rules. One of the witnesses in the trial was arrested on June 7 for refusing to testify.

Lil Woody, whose real name is Kenneth Copeland, invoked his Fifth Amendment right to avoid self-incrimination and testify against Young Thug.

Prosecutors asked Copeland a series of questions, but he either answered vaguely or said that he pleaded the fifth. Judge Ural Glanville warned Copeland there was an order granting him immunity which would prevent his testimony from being used against him. If he didn’t testify, he was at risk of being held in contempt.

“You are required to testify, so if you don’t testify the state is probably going to ask me to jail you and I’m probably going to do that,” Glanville said.

When asked how old he was, Copeland answered “I’m grown. I’m an adult.” He was then asked how old he was in terms of years, and his response was “I take the fifth.”

Glanville then ordered Copeland to be held in willful contempt until June 10 since the prosecution had already granted him immunity in exchange for his testimony. Copeland was arrested in October 2021 for driving with a loaded gun in the car.

After he was arrested, Copeland gave police information about a number of past crimes. Copeland also said that he would help get a confession from Young Thug.

The YSL RICO trial has been going on since January 2023.