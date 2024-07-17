New judge recuses herself from Young Thug’s YSL RICO trial

Two days after Judge Ural Glanville was removed from Young Thug’s YSL RICO trial, his replacement has removed herself from the case as well.

In a written order that was issued July 17, Judge Shukura Ingram cited her court’s former assigned deputy’s allegations relating to a YSL defendant, Christian Eppinger. Ingram did not name the deputy in her order.

Ingram said because her courthouse deputy had a romantic relationship with Eppinger, it could create an “appearance of impropriety.”

Judge Ingram said the deputy “could be called as a witness in any future proceedings in this case” and so she might “be called upon to assess this deputy’s credibility, or rule on matters related to her criminal prosecution.”

