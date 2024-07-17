New judge recuses herself from Young Thug’s YSL RICO trial

Two days after Judge Ural Glanville was removed from Young Thug’s YSL RICO trial, his replacement has removed herself from the case as well.
In a written order that was issued July 17, Judge Shukura Ingram cited her court’s former assigned deputy’s allegations relating to a YSL defendant, Christian Eppinger. Ingram did not name the deputy in her order.
Ingram said because her courthouse deputy had a romantic relationship with Eppinger, it could create an “appearance of impropriety.”
Judge Ingram said the deputy “could be called as a witness in any future proceedings in this case” and so she might “be called upon to assess this deputy’s credibility, or rule on matters related to her criminal prosecution.”
“This may undermine the public’s confidence in the impartiality of the proceedings,” Judge Ingram wrote in the order. “While the Court does not regard the aforementioned situation as creating any actual bias for or against any party to this case, the Court does view this as a matter that could cause a reasonable person to question the Court’s impartiality and reasonably give rise to the appearance of impropriety should the Court remain on this case.”
Glanville was removed from the trial after Thug’s attorney filed the motion to remove him after he allegedly held a secret meeting with the prosecution and key witness Kenneth Copeland after he initially refused to testify.
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Rachel Krause recused Glanville from the case, saying “Judge Glanville can and would continue presiding fairly over this matter,” but, “the ‘necessity of preserving the public’s confidence in the judicial system’ weighs in favor of excusing Judge Glanville.”
The YSL RICO case has been going on since January 2023.